Powerball (Photo: WFMY)

The winning numbers are in for Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The jackpot -- a whopping $403 million!

Wednesday night marked the first time in nearly three months that the Powerball jackpot climbed above $400 million.

The winning numbers -- as announced on air -- were 52, 10, 61, 28, 13 and Powerball number 2.

