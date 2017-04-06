Winston-Salem Church Offers Drive-Thru Prayers

Winston-Salem Church Offers Drive-Thru Prayer Service. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's hard to turn down the temptation of the drive-thru. It's quick, it's convenient, you don't have to get out of your car.



So, why not apply it to church?



""I thought we were a perfect location," explains Andy Lambert, Associate Pastor at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. "Just as folks were getting out of work we thought they could duck in and have somebody pray for them."



Lambert says the church's evangelism group came up with the idea as way to reach those caught in the hustle and bustle who might just need a moment of prayer.



"We assume most folks will just be riding down the road, have a burden on their heart, something going on in their life and they'd love to have somebody to pray for them."



It's easy. You just pull in and a pastor or other trained layperson will be there, ready to listen. Then you pray together.



"You never know who it might speak to and who it may save or send down a better path," says Christine Burrow. "I think it'd be a good thing. It's a good idea."



Burrow says she's not usually one for drive-thrus, but this is one she would try.



"I would like to go through it just to see, you know, experience it."



It's a curiosity the church hopes will attract other drivers. Plus, it's hard to miss the signs. Signs that can turn to into a blessing.



"We have no idea who will pull in but we're hoping there's some folks with a burden who will just think, you know, I'd sure love to have somebody pray with me," says Lambert.



The church held the first drive-thru Thursday 4:30 - 6:30. They plan to hold more if it's successful.

