Winston-Salem Confederate Soldier Statue Defaced With Spray Paint

Police in Winston Salem are keeping a close eye on the confederate statue downtown after it was vandalized Friday night.

ASSOCIATED PRESS , WFMY 5:19 PM. EDT August 19, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Another North Carolina city is cleaning up after vandals defaced the base of a Confederate soldier statue.

Multiple media organizations reported someone spray-painted unintelligible black letters on at least two sides of the downtown Winston-Salem memorial, but did not deface the soldier portrayed atop the base. The damage was mostly removed within two hours of the incident Friday night.

Police earlier issued a statement responding to queries about a downtown Ku Klux Klan rally rumored for Saturday.

Police said they had received no requests from the white supremacist organization for a rally.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the monument was erected in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which still claims ownership.

It stands at a street corner before the former county courthouse, which was converted to private apartments.

