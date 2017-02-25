Winston-Salem Dash Held Auditions To Sing The National Anthem At Games

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Oh say can you sing? The Winston-Salem Dash wanted to find out during their national anthem auditions on Saturday.

People of all ages were at the Hanes mall trying be one of 71 to sing the national anthem at home games for the Dash.

In addition to singing, the top five contestants also get four Dash tickets and are eligible for a the Grand Prize which includes four Dash hats and four all-inclusive Flow Club tickets.

