Winston-Salem Fire Saves Christmas Presents During Destructive House Fire

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Firefighters were able to give a Winston-Salem family an early Christmas gift Friday afternoon after their home went up in flames.

They were able to salvage several Christmas presents from being destroyed hours before Christmas Even.

The house is on the 1000 block of Ridgemere Lane in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Fire Department sent out the following tweet showing the severity of the fire.

Units operating on Ridgemere Ln. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/dBNkiesTaZ — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) December 23, 2016

According to Winston-Salem Fire, the fire was out about an hour and a half after it started. There are no signs of injuries as of now.

Ridgemere Ln update. Fire is out with all occupants clear and accounted for. Structure had smoke detectors but no sprinklers. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/X0IriF0tWQ — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) December 23, 2016

The homeowner, Don Heck, told WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner that he can't thank the fire department enough for their service.

"I think that speaks to how much they care about their job and that they realize this isn’t just a house, this is someone’s home and they obviously recognize that when they take care to do those things," Heck said.

Battalion Chief Darron Southern said twelve companies responded to the fire. It was isolated to the roof of the house. He said that's why firefighters were able to go back inside the house for the gifts.

"When we can save people’s belongings, especially around Christmas, it means a lot," Southern said.

