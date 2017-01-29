Winston-Salem House Catches Fire After Man Falls Asleep Smoking

Photo: City Of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem man is out of a home after falling asleep smoking, according to fire officials.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of C. E. Gray Drive where they initially found that the homes oxygen cylinders had ruptured.

They later discovered the man living in the house fell asleep while smoking and the carpet caught on fire. his oxygen tank then intensified the flames.

According to the fire departments twitter account, it took about an hour to get the fire out.

The man who was in the house at the time is being treated for smoke inhalation by the red cross.

