Winston-Salem Man Convicted In Silk Plant Forest Attack, Freed After 20 Years, Shot

Kalvin Michael Smith Released From Prison in Nov. 2016.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Winston-Salem Police say Kalvin Smith -- the man who served 20 years in prison while proclaiming innocence in the Silk Plant Forest case -- is in the hospital after being shot.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of N. Jackson Ave. Police found Smith lying on the sidewalk, and EMS transported him to a local hospital. Police say as of Saturday morning, he is in critical condition but stable.

The NAACP told WFMY News 2 Saturday morning it was the same Smith that served 20 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting Silk Plant Forest store owner Jill Marker. A judge granted him time served in November 2016, and he walked out of the Forsyth County Correctional Center a free man. He says he is innocent and has continued legal efforts to be exonerated.

On the day of Smith's release, his father, Augustus Dark, told WFMY News 2 he was excited to finally have his son home.

"There's no way in the world I can tell you what 20 years of this has been like," he said. "Not having my son, who's innocent, incarcerated and away from his family, it's just been a day-to-day turmoil just worried about his safety. But, on this day, God provided and he sent my son home."

For the past decade, several organizations have advocated for Smith's release, saying he was wrongly convicted. Last summer, the NAACP sent letters to then-Governor Pat McCrory and then-Attorney General Roy Cooper asking them to review the case.

Rev. William Barber of the state's NAACP said he and several other advocacy groups will continue to fight until Smith is exonerated.

WSPD wants anyone with information on the shooting to call the police headquarters at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800 (tips to this line can be anonymous and payable by a reward).

