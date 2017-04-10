Winston-Salem Man Dies in Motorcycle Wreck

WINSTON-SALEM — A Winston-Salem man died Sunday night in a motorcycle accident.

Cody Ellis, 24, hit a utility pole while going west on US 421 around 7:20 p.m. according to the NC Highway Patrol. A release says Ellis traveled off the right shoulder of the road just west of CrossCreek Road before hitting the pole.

He was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital. Speed is believed to be the cause of the accident. No other cars or people were involved.

