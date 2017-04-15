Winston-Salem Man Driving Motorcycle Drives Off Road, Dies: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A man riding a motorcycle Saturday morning died after crashing into trees, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Scott Bailey, 43, was driving his Harley Davidson on Yadkinville road when police said he crossed to the center line, ran off the road, and hit several trees.

Bailey was found dead at the scene and was the only one involved in the crash.

This is the 9th traffic fatality for 2017, compared to 4 fatalities at this time in 2016. This investigation is still in the early stages, an d the Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

