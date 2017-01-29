Winston-Salem Man Rescued From 75 Foot Deep Well

Photo: City Of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – A Winston-Salem man found himself in quite a situation this weekend after trying to make repairs in a well.

According to Forsyth 911, he was trying to fix a well on Salem Chapel Rd when he got stuck.

Officials say it was a hand dug well that was 75 feet deep. When the man was done doing repairs he realized his rope had frayed and he was trapped.

Thankfully, the fire department was able to get him out without any injuries.

WSFD Rescue 1 assisting Salem Chapel FD & other FC departments on successful well rescue. Wsfire .121 pic.twitter.com/t9pSDHbc0P — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) January 29, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFMY