Winston-Salem Man's Death Ruled A Homicide

WINSTON-SALEM - A 27-year-old Winston-Salem man's death has been ruled a homicide by Winston-Salem Police.

Maurice McCullin's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was found in his apartment last week. Officers found McCullin dead on the living room floor. Police say there were suspicious signs in the apartment.

McCullin's body was found inside his apartment shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 15. Detectives are trying to account for McCulln's whereabouts and activities in the days before his body was found.

Anyone with information regarding McCullin's murder should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800

