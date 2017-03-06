Winston-Salem Military Dad Surprises Daughters During Lunch
Two girls having lunch at Jefferson Elementary in Winston got the surprise of the day when their father, Army Corporal Xavier Powers, walked into the cafeteria. Cpl Powers has been in Kabul for the past 11 months
WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:29 PM. EST March 06, 2017
