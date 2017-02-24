Winston-Salem Officer Finds Kind Note On Patrol Car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police don't always get the "thanks" they deserve.

But an anonymous person wanted to let one Winston-Salem Police Officer know - you are appreciated.

It was a normal day on the job for Officer Greg Popp, until he noticed something not-so-normal on his patrol car's windshield.

"Thank you for your service. I back the blue," read a note written on a small, yellow piece of paper.

"I just saw a piece of paper on there and I wasn't really sure what it was," said Officer Popp. "As I got closer I could tell it had some hand-written note on it...and then when I read it I was like you know that's kind of neat. You know somebody do something like that for us."

Officer Popp says the kind gesture doesn't just mean a lot to him, but for all officers.

"The note goes a long way for law enforcement - just says something positive that a lot of people still care and we still have support out here."

So just maybe, it's the little things that make a big impact.

"I just want to thank them...for supporting us and just, you know, something like that means a whole lot."

