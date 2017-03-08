Winston-Salem Officer Involved In Crash With Injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem Police Officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, according to police.
Winston-Salem Police said the accident happened close to 9 a.m. at Peter Creek Pkwy and Academy Street.
The call came in as an accident with injuries, but no other information has been released by police.
