Winston-Salem Officer Involved In Crash With Injuries

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:38 AM. EST March 08, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem Police Officer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, according to police. 

Winston-Salem Police said the accident happened close to 9 a.m. at Peter Creek Pkwy and Academy Street. 

The call came in as an accident with injuries, but no other information has been released by police. 

