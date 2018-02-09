Winston-Salem Officer Involved in Wreck on Way to a Call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem Police Officer was involved in a wreck while responding to a fight at the East Side Shopping Center on Friday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of New Walkertown Road and Martin Luther King Junior Drive. Police say Officer Jesse Lee Wilson had all emergency equipment activated while responding to the scene.

Police say Officer Wilson's patrol car and a car carrying a family crashed in the intersection.

Police say a woman and two children in the car were evaluated and treated by first responders for minor injuries. The man driving the car was not hurt.

Officer Wilson was not injured in the crash.

Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the crash.

