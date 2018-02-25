Winston-Salem Officer Shot At Responding to Call

Antonio Deshawn Barr, left, and Cpl. K. S. Caffey with Winston-Salem police.

A Winston-Salem police officer is okay after being shot at Saturday night at an apartment complex.

Antonio Deshawn Barr was arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon on Government Official.

Around 7:12 p.m., Cpl. K.S. Caffey responded to Green Oaks Complex after gunshots were reported and heard Barr yell at her. After she turned and looked, Barr shot twice at her and went back into an apartment on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court.

Cpl. K. S. Caffey

Officers surrounded the apartment and SWAT team responded to the standoff. Barr was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Barr was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Government Official, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Discharging Firearms in City Limits, Order for Arrest- Felony Probation Violation, Order for Arrest- Driving While Impaired and Possession of Marijuana.

Caffey, a 7-year veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, wasn't injured. Anyone with information regarding this crime contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

