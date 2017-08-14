Winston-Salem Pastor Hopes To Spark Change After Charlottesville

Winston-Salem pastor wants to spread love through prayer. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Hateful. Horrific. Violent. Shocking.

There are a lot of words to express what people are feeling, since the deadly protests in Charlottesville. But a small group in Winston-Salem hopes their words of love will help inspire change.

Pastor Kendrick Turner called for an impromptu service in Winston-Salem. Only four people came to show support, but he says their message and their power of prayer is still mighty.

Pastor Turner has been in Winston-Salem for about 5 months, but he was actually born and raised in the Charlottesville area. So for him, the violence hits too close to home. He thinks hate is learned and it's something that can be undone.

"You teach them, you train them and you teach them how to have love for each other," Pastor Turner explains. "It starts at home. If you don't have that at home, you mistreat everybody else."

Teaching love over hate might be easier said than done, but Pastor Turner wants to teach by example. He says if he came face to face with anyone with significantly opposing views, he'd treat them like family, the way he'd want to be treated.

"In spite of what they do I still love them," Pastor Turner says. "Do I feel like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this moment? Yes. He stood for non-violence."

Winston-Salem Councilwoman Denise Adams was also at the vigil, saying she's been to several community events that have been organized since the violence in Charlottesville.

She echoes Pastor Turner's call to teach love over hate.

"Hate has to be taught," she says. "Love can be taught but it can be learned."

She says it's a dialogue she wants to keep bringing to her city.

