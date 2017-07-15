Winston-Salem Police: Assault Suspect Found Dead In Basement

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police say a man died after assaulting someone, running from the scene, and breaking into a neighbor's house on Saturday.



Officers responded to the 300 block of Grand Street for an assault. They say the suspect was a 24-year-old man with warrants for his arrest.



Police say he ran from the scene. A short time later, a woman called police saying she heard a noise in her basement.



Officers say they found the suspect dead on the basement floor.



Investigators believe he had been wounded from breaking into the house.



Police are still investigatng.



