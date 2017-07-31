WFMY
Winston-Salem Police Department Prepares For National Night Out

Kandace Redd, WFMY 5:01 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Police Department is preparing for the 34th Annual National Night Out celebration.

It's a community-building campaign designed to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement while raising crime and drug-prevention awareness.

On Tuesday, the city of Winston-Salem plans to join thousands of communities nationwide to recognize National Night Out.  

Residents across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

The city of Winston Salem will host National Night Out at the West Salem Civic Club on Hutton Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local leaders are expected to attend, including Mayor Allen Joines, members of the City Council, city officials, and police officers.

Neighborhoods across the Triad will be holding family-fun activities, such as block parties, cook-outs, visits with police officers, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

You can find the list of events in Winston-Salem below: 

 

District 1

Group 109

Christ Cathedral @Hariett Tubman / 15th St.

Barbara Burts

Beat 113

Northeast Ward

Underwood

Group 187

Greenway Park

Shirley Hall

Beat 112

North Ward

McFadden

Group 126

Blum Park, Shelter 3

Dianna Price

Beat 112

North Ward

Underwood

Group 193

Woodbriar Court Cul-de-sac

Steve Griggs

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Zertuchie

Group 156

Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 197, 198, 199)

Grace Renna

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Lakey

Group 194

Stonewall Community / Indiana Av & Appomattox Dr.

Lynda Breeden

Beat 123

North Ward

Zertuchie

Group 175

St. John’s Place Community Pool

Dana Hebert

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Rickert

 

Group 197

Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 198, 199)

Clyde McClendon

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Lakey

Group 181

73 Robinhood Circle

Mike Council

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Rickert

 

Group 198

Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 197, 199)

Dolores Rider

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Lakey

 

Group 199

Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 198, 198)

Albert Noda

Beat 114

Northwest Ward

Lakey
 

 

 

 

District 2

Group 202

Belview Recreation Center

Robert Leak

Beat 212

Southeast Ward

Hairston

Group 262

4385 Gauntlet Dr. (Riverchase HOA Park)

Elizabeth Saucedo

Beat 224

Northeast Ward

Christoffel

Group 204

Crawford Park

Gloria Stinson

 

Beat 224

East Ward

Christoffel

Group 265

135 Drawbridge Ct.

Wesley Pinckney

Beat 214

East Ward

Convery

Group 217

3420 Old Greensboro Rd.

John Brown

Beat 224

East Ward

McCormick

 

Group 221

Carl Russell Recreation Center

Doris Moore

Beat 223

Northeast Ward

Williams

 

Group 240

Pecan Ridge Circle/ Country Lane

Claudette Bailey

Beat 214

East Ward

Convery

 

Group 241

955 Mt Zion Pl. and 780 N. Highland Ave.

James Davis/ Charles Scott

Beat 221

East Ward

Allen

 
 

 

 

 

 

District 3

Group 124

Church of Christ / 205 Keating Dr.

Carolyn Hamby

Beat 321

West Ward

Boyd

Group 330

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr.  (Enter and Park on Luther St.)

Carolyn Highsmith

Beat 313

South Ward

Sandell

Group 125

Chartwell Circle off York Rd. / Rain Site Peace Haven Baptist

Margaret Mills

Beat 324

West Ward

Stover

Group 331

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr.  (Enter and Park on Luther St.)

Hazel Watson

Beat 313

South Ward

Sandell

Group 302

1633 Normandy Lane

Diena Rae

Beat 322

Southwest Ward

Boyd

Group 347

Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr.  (Enter and Park on Luther St.)

Ann Hemrick

Beat 313

South Ward

Sandell

Group 316

HOST SITE / 1010 Hutton St.

Bob Litaker

Beat 311

South Ward

All CRU

Group 370

Harwick – Bridgeport Park (at the end of Bridgeport Rd. in Atwood Acres)

Richard Layton

Beat 323

Southwest Ward

Coggins

Group 329

4500 Block of Paula Dr.

Claudia Turner

Beat 314

South Ward

Smith

Group 371

Parkside East / Corner of Eastside Ct. and Parkside Place

Elaine Hill

Beat 313

South Ward

Wylie

Group 363

Mar-Don Hills Cr.

Mary L. Perry

Beat 323

Southwest Ward

Stover

Group 387

2170 Denise Ln.

Cindy Dukes

Beat 314

South Ward

Smith

 

 

 

 

Group 355

Seasons Chase Gazebo (off of Somerset Dr.)

Louise Benson

 

Beat 323

Southwest Ward

Coggins

 

Group 390

5011 Queensway Rd.

Robert or Gloria Stickney

Beat 313

Southeast Ward

Wylie

 
 

 

