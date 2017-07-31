Winston-Salem Police Department Prepares For National Night Out

National Night Out 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Police Department is preparing for the 34th Annual National Night Out celebration.

It's a community-building campaign designed to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement while raising crime and drug-prevention awareness.

On Tuesday, the city of Winston-Salem plans to join thousands of communities nationwide to recognize National Night Out.

Residents across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

The city of Winston Salem will host National Night Out at the West Salem Civic Club on Hutton Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local leaders are expected to attend, including Mayor Allen Joines, members of the City Council, city officials, and police officers.

Neighborhoods across the Triad will be holding family-fun activities, such as block parties, cook-outs, visits with police officers, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

You can find the list of events in Winston-Salem below:

District 1

Group 109 Christ Cathedral @Hariett Tubman / 15th St. Barbara Burts Beat 113 Northeast Ward Underwood Group 187 Greenway Park Shirley Hall Beat 112 North Ward McFadden Group 126 Blum Park, Shelter 3 Dianna Price Beat 112 North Ward Underwood Group 193 Woodbriar Court Cul-de-sac Steve Griggs Beat 114 Northwest Ward Zertuchie Group 156 Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 197, 198, 199) Grace Renna Beat 114 Northwest Ward Lakey Group 194 Stonewall Community / Indiana Av & Appomattox Dr. Lynda Breeden Beat 123 North Ward Zertuchie Group 175 St. John’s Place Community Pool Dana Hebert Beat 114 Northwest Ward Rickert Group 197 Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 198, 199) Clyde McClendon Beat 114 Northwest Ward Lakey Group 181 73 Robinhood Circle Mike Council Beat 114 Northwest Ward Rickert Group 198 Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 197, 199) Dolores Rider Beat 114 Northwest Ward Lakey Group 199 Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 198, 198) Albert Noda Beat 114 Northwest Ward Lakey

District 2

Group 202 Belview Recreation Center Robert Leak Beat 212 Southeast Ward Hairston Group 262 4385 Gauntlet Dr. (Riverchase HOA Park) Elizabeth Saucedo Beat 224 Northeast Ward Christoffel Group 204 Crawford Park Gloria Stinson Beat 224 East Ward Christoffel Group 265 135 Drawbridge Ct. Wesley Pinckney Beat 214 East Ward Convery Group 217 3420 Old Greensboro Rd. John Brown Beat 224 East Ward McCormick Group 221 Carl Russell Recreation Center Doris Moore Beat 223 Northeast Ward Williams Group 240 Pecan Ridge Circle/ Country Lane Claudette Bailey Beat 214 East Ward Convery Group 241 955 Mt Zion Pl. and 780 N. Highland Ave. James Davis/ Charles Scott Beat 221 East Ward Allen

District 3

Group 124 Church of Christ / 205 Keating Dr. Carolyn Hamby Beat 321 West Ward Boyd Group 330 Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr. (Enter and Park on Luther St.) Carolyn Highsmith Beat 313 South Ward Sandell Group 125 Chartwell Circle off York Rd. / Rain Site Peace Haven Baptist Margaret Mills Beat 324 West Ward Stover Group 331 Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr. (Enter and Park on Luther St.) Hazel Watson Beat 313 South Ward Sandell Group 302 1633 Normandy Lane Diena Rae Beat 322 Southwest Ward Boyd Group 347 Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr. (Enter and Park on Luther St.) Ann Hemrick Beat 313 South Ward Sandell Group 316 HOST SITE / 1010 Hutton St. Bob Litaker Beat 311 South Ward All CRU Group 370 Harwick – Bridgeport Park (at the end of Bridgeport Rd. in Atwood Acres) Richard Layton Beat 323 Southwest Ward Coggins Group 329 4500 Block of Paula Dr. Claudia Turner Beat 314 South Ward Smith Group 371 Parkside East / Corner of Eastside Ct. and Parkside Place Elaine Hill Beat 313 South Ward Wylie Group 363 Mar-Don Hills Cr. Mary L. Perry Beat 323 Southwest Ward Stover Group 387 2170 Denise Ln. Cindy Dukes Beat 314 South Ward Smith Group 355 Seasons Chase Gazebo (off of Somerset Dr.) Louise Benson Beat 323 Southwest Ward Coggins Group 390 5011 Queensway Rd. Robert or Gloria Stickney Beat 313 Southeast Ward Wylie

