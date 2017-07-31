Winston-Salem Police Department Prepares For National Night Out

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Police Department is preparing for the 34th Annual National Night Out celebration.
It's a community-building campaign designed to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement while raising crime and drug-prevention awareness.
On Tuesday, the city of Winston-Salem plans to join thousands of communities nationwide to recognize National Night Out.
Residents across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
The city of Winston Salem will host National Night Out at the West Salem Civic Club on Hutton Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Local leaders are expected to attend, including Mayor Allen Joines, members of the City Council, city officials, and police officers.
Neighborhoods across the Triad will be holding family-fun activities, such as block parties, cook-outs, visits with police officers, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.
You can find the list of events in Winston-Salem below:
District 1
|
Group 109
Christ Cathedral @Hariett Tubman / 15th St.
Barbara Burts
Beat 113
Northeast Ward
Underwood
|
Group 187
Greenway Park
Shirley Hall
Beat 112
North Ward
McFadden
|
Group 126
Blum Park, Shelter 3
Dianna Price
Beat 112
North Ward
Underwood
|
Group 193
Woodbriar Court Cul-de-sac
Steve Griggs
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Zertuchie
|
Group 156
Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 197, 198, 199)
Grace Renna
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Lakey
|
Group 194
Stonewall Community / Indiana Av & Appomattox Dr.
Lynda Breeden
Beat 123
North Ward
Zertuchie
|
Group 175
St. John’s Place Community Pool
Dana Hebert
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Rickert
|
Group 197
Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 198, 199)
Clyde McClendon
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Lakey
|
Group 181
73 Robinhood Circle
Mike Council
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Rickert
|
Group 198
Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 197, 199)
Dolores Rider
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Lakey
|
|
Group 199
Waterford Rd. between Loch Dr. & Wicklow Rd. (with groups 156, 198, 198)
Albert Noda
Beat 114
Northwest Ward
Lakey
District 2
|
Group 202
Belview Recreation Center
Robert Leak
Beat 212
Southeast Ward
Hairston
|
Group 262
4385 Gauntlet Dr. (Riverchase HOA Park)
Elizabeth Saucedo
Beat 224
Northeast Ward
Christoffel
|
Group 204
Crawford Park
Gloria Stinson
Beat 224
East Ward
Christoffel
|
Group 265
135 Drawbridge Ct.
Wesley Pinckney
Beat 214
East Ward
Convery
|
Group 217
3420 Old Greensboro Rd.
John Brown
Beat 224
East Ward
McCormick
|
|
Group 221
Carl Russell Recreation Center
Doris Moore
Beat 223
Northeast Ward
Williams
|
|
Group 240
Pecan Ridge Circle/ Country Lane
Claudette Bailey
Beat 214
East Ward
Convery
|
|
Group 241
955 Mt Zion Pl. and 780 N. Highland Ave.
James Davis/ Charles Scott
Beat 221
East Ward
Allen
|
District 3
|
Group 124
Church of Christ / 205 Keating Dr.
Carolyn Hamby
Beat 321
West Ward
Boyd
|
Group 330
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr. (Enter and Park on Luther St.)
Carolyn Highsmith
Beat 313
South Ward
Sandell
|
Group 125
Chartwell Circle off York Rd. / Rain Site Peace Haven Baptist
Margaret Mills
Beat 324
West Ward
Stover
|
Group 331
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr. (Enter and Park on Luther St.)
Hazel Watson
Beat 313
South Ward
Sandell
|
Group 302
1633 Normandy Lane
Diena Rae
Beat 322
Southwest Ward
Boyd
|
Group 347
Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Dr. (Enter and Park on Luther St.)
Ann Hemrick
Beat 313
South Ward
Sandell
|
Group 316
HOST SITE / 1010 Hutton St.
Bob Litaker
Beat 311
South Ward
All CRU
|
Group 370
Harwick – Bridgeport Park (at the end of Bridgeport Rd. in Atwood Acres)
Richard Layton
Beat 323
Southwest Ward
Coggins
|
Group 329
4500 Block of Paula Dr.
Claudia Turner
Beat 314
South Ward
Smith
|
Group 371
Parkside East / Corner of Eastside Ct. and Parkside Place
Elaine Hill
Beat 313
South Ward
Wylie
|
Group 363
Mar-Don Hills Cr.
Mary L. Perry
Beat 323
Southwest Ward
Stover
|
Group 387
2170 Denise Ln.
Cindy Dukes
Beat 314
South Ward
Smith
|
Group 355
Seasons Chase Gazebo (off of Somerset Dr.)
Louise Benson
Beat 323
Southwest Ward
Coggins
|
|
Group 390
5011 Queensway Rd.
Robert or Gloria Stickney
Beat 313
Southeast Ward
Wylie
|
