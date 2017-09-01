Winston-Salem Police Department Welcomes 14 New Officers

The 14 graduates of Class 71 of WSPD Basic Law Enforcement Training. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A big congratulations is due to the fourteen new recruits graduating from the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Class 71.

The recruits received their badges, certificates and awards surrounded by their loved ones at the Benton Convention Center on Friday, September 1st to celebrate the end of their 28-week training.

Retired Chief of Police Barry Rountree gave the keynote speech and was recognized with a trophy by Sergeant Gregory Dorn on behalf of Class 71 in gratitude for his service.

Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem PD’s new Chief, presented the graduates with their certificates.

Five out of the fourteen graduates are recruits from New York.

According to Sergeant Dorn, the WSPD recruiters visit different areas, including universities and career fairs, to spread the word about law enforcement jobs in Winston-Salem.

“They had about 90 inquiries of interested people,” Dorn said. “For this class they set seven.”

Dorn added that several native New Yorkers are already part of the Department and “are tremendous leaders.”

One of the five New York-native graduates took an even bigger challenge after taking his oath of office by asking his girlfriend to marry him, on what he describes as “the best day of his life.”

Officer Travis Fox and his new fiancé Katherine are both from New York and will be calling Winston-Salem their new home.

Katherine said she has been living with Fox in Winston-Salem since he got accepted into the academy.

“I’ve followed him every step of the way here,” the bride-to-be added.

