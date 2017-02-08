Winston-Salem Police Investigating Deadly Crash

Police lights.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night. It happened on U.S. 421 at the Peace Haven Ramp in Winston-Salem.

Authorities say a police officer was helping 60-year-old Marcus Hayes on the side of the road because his truck was disabled. The officer's police car was parked behind Hayes' car.

The officer saw 27-year-old Song Li heading towards them.

Investigators say Li ran off the road and hit the officer's car which hit Hayes.

Hayes died at the scene.

Police say Li and his passenger, Yugin Shen are not injured.

