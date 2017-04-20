Winston-Salem Police Investigating Morning Bike Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Officers are still investigating after they were called the scene of a bicycle accident at the 600 block of Ransom Road Thursday morning.

In a release, police say a cyclist riding a black mountain bike was found lying in the road, unconscious. Emergency workers took the cyclist to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police are trying to determine whether a vehicle hit the cyclist. The police department's Traffic Enforcement Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Police are asking for information from anyone who many have been in the area, or may have knowledge of any pertinent details that would assist in the investigation. If you have information, call police at (336) 773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

