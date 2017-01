Winston-Salem Police looking for missing woman, Crystal Lakita Spencer James. (Photo: Winston-Salem Police Department)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Crystal James threatened to harm herself and was last seen walking away from her home on Friday night.

James lives on Peachtree Street near Ludwig Street.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie style sweatshirt.

If you have any information, please call police at (336) 773-7700.

(© 2017 WFMY)