Winston-Salem Roads Still Slick; Crews Continue To Salt And Plow

Business 40 was covered in snow, even though plows and salt trucks continually cleared the lanes. For the drivers that braved the slick conditions, some ended up in a ditch or stuck on the side of the road needing help.

Over in Winston-Salem, city workers started plowing streets around 4pm, and they're continuing to salt them, too. They will work round the clock until it's done. As the sun set, the fluffy snow, pounded by car tires, turned into ice – even after pretreatment, treatment and salting by road crews.

Many drivers were cautious and stayed home, but those who ventured out came across treacherous conditions. We caught up with one tow truck driver, Danny Fritts, who worked from sun up to sun down responding to wrecks. He finally had a moment to grab a bite to eat.

“Today’s accidents are too many to count,” he said, “I have no idea how many, but it's been one ride after another. I am getting breakfast right now, because I didn't get to eat this morning.”

Businesses open were few and far between, but there were people hungry enough to head out.

“The roads are pretty clear but there are some icy spots, they got a little slushy, and there was one point our car kind of slid a little bit, hitting a curb,” said Lee Bottoms, who left his home to grab some Chinese food with two friends.

At the Waffle House, open 24/7 no matter what, hungry folks gathered to eat. Inside, many of them were plow truck operators, contracted out to handle snowy parking lots and side roads. One of them, Danial Palmer, said if he didn’t have to work, he would not be out in the slick conditions.

“I don't recommend coming out in this weather - people aren't exactly safe...and they're thinking more about having fun than safety of others around them,” he said, “Something they should do is stay inside, like everyone’s telling them to do.”

People who live in Winston-Salem are having to make adjustments. No garbage will be collected tomorrow. Bus service ended at nine Wednesday, and will start back at 10am on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFMY