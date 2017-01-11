Winston-Salem Snow Plow Crews Return to Normal Schedules

Road crews in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point say they expect to have all roads cleared by the end of the day on Wednesday. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

TRIAD, NC -- There are less crews now working to clear roads in Winston-Salem.

While some roads are completely clear from the snow, Randy Britton with the Winston-Salem Streets Division says that's not the case everywhere.

"There are still neighborhood streets that exist in the city that have not gotten the attention that we want to give it," said Britton.

The sun and the warmer temperatures really made a big difference on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of the snow and ice across the Triad has now melted into puddles.

Britton says roads are wet from the melting ice and snow but no longer slippery.

Britton says they’ve scaled back their operation in Winston-Salem.



Workers are no longer on those 12 hour shifts.

Britton says employees have returned to their normal schedules.

"The main reason we were able to go back to normal operations, I got a give a shout out, is the professionalism of our team,” said Britton. “If it wasn't for the professionalism of our people in the transportation department as a whole, along with all those others who helped us from other departments."

Crews are already focusing on the next storm.

Britton says they'll go back and review what they did, and figure out what worked and what didn't.

“If you need to change the strategy to win because you're not being successful, then you adjust it,” said Britton.

Britton says city officials will meet in the coming weeks to go over their winter weather plan to make sure they stay prepared for the next storm.

