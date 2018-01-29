WFMY
Close

Winston-Salem State Cancels Classes For Monday Due to Power Outage

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:17 AM. EST January 29, 2018

Classes and activities at Winston-Salem State are canceled on Monday due to a widespread power outage.

WSSU says the campus is closed and non-mandatory employees should not report for duty. The school says Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. also in the McNeil Ballroom.

Most of campus is without power. A southwest quadrant of campus is not affected by the outage. This includes:

  • Foundation Heights
  • Rams Common
  • Gleason-Hairston Terrace
  • A.H. Ray Student Health
  • Wilson Hall
  • Bowman Gray Stadium Fieldhouse

Is it not known what caused the outage. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories