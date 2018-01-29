Winston-Salem State Cancels Classes For Monday Due to Power Outage

Classes and activities at Winston-Salem State are canceled on Monday due to a widespread power outage.
WSSU says the campus is closed and non-mandatory employees should not report for duty. The school says Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. also in the McNeil Ballroom.
Most of campus is without power. A southwest quadrant of campus is not affected by the outage. This includes:
- Foundation Heights
- Rams Common
- Gleason-Hairston Terrace
- A.H. Ray Student Health
- Wilson Hall
- Bowman Gray Stadium Fieldhouse
Is it not known what caused the outage.
