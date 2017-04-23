Winston-Salem Sushi Restaurant Catches Fire

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A popular sushi restaurant in Winston-Salem caught fire late Saturday night going into Sunday morning.
According to Winston-Salem Police, they received a fire call about Ise Sushi and Japanese Restaurant on Stark Street a little after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.
Police said they are not sure when the fire was put out, but crews were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
