Winston-Salem Sushi Restaurant Catches Fire

Fire (Photo: by Jose A. Teijeiro)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A popular sushi restaurant in Winston-Salem caught fire late Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

According to Winston-Salem Police, they received a fire call about Ise Sushi and Japanese Restaurant on Stark Street a little after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said they are not sure when the fire was put out, but crews were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFMY