Winston-Salem Sushi Restaurant Catches Fire

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:25 AM. EDT April 23, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A popular sushi restaurant in Winston-Salem caught fire late Saturday night going into Sunday morning. 

According to Winston-Salem Police, they received a fire call about Ise Sushi and Japanese Restaurant on Stark Street a little after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. 

Police said they are not sure when the fire was put out, but crews were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

