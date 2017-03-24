Winston-Salem Teacher Wins $10,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Scott Rainey Courtesy: North Carolina Education Lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A 7th grade teacher from Winston-Salem is taking a trip to Disney World after winning $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Scott Rainey bought a $20 Ruby Red 7's scratch-off ticket at the Lowes Food on Reynolda Road. He told the Greensboro claims center for the education lottery he screamed in disbelief when he saw how much he won.

Rainey said he was already planning a trip to Disney, and now he plans to enjoy himself even more with some extra cash in his pocket.

Besides his trip, Rainey also plans to put some of his winnings into savings.

Copyright 2017 WFMY