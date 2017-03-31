Winston-Salem Teen Missing, Left House With Camping Gear: Police

Samuel Westcott Eisenberg (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A 17-year-old is missing from his home in Winston-Salem.

Police say Samuel Westcott Eisenberg was reported missing on March 8. He was last seen by his parents on February 27. According to a release, Sam left his home on Madison Avenue with a tent and a sleeping bag, and it's unknown where he was heading.

Police say the teen is possibly working for a landscaping company in Lewisville. He does not own a car and is known to be an "experienced camper."

If you have any information on Sam's whereabouts, call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

