Winston-Salem Teen Robbed While Walking Home From School

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 1:28 AM. EST February 14, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for three people who robbed and assaulted a teen.

The teen was walking home from Parkland High School when he was approached by the three suspects. The victim told police one of the suspects pulled out a knife, cutting him in several different areas. Then the suspects took the victim's phone and money.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injures. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

