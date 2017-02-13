Winston-Salem Teen Robbed While Walking Home From School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for three people who robbed and assaulted a teen.

The teen was walking home from Parkland High School when he was approached by the three suspects. The victim told police one of the suspects pulled out a knife, cutting him in several different areas. Then the suspects took the victim's phone and money.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injures.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

