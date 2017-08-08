Winston-Salem Woman Charged With Statutory Rape Of 14-Year-Old Student

Lee Annette Williams (Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

A former teacher from Winston-Salem was found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

During an investigation, the sheriff's office found evidence to support allegations that Lee Annette Williams had sex with the boy, now 22, outside the school. The man told investigators Williams, a close family friend and former teacher, engaged in a sexual relationship with him when he was between the ages of 14 and 15.

The investigation began on July 19 when it was reported.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Williams, 50, was booked on Statutory Rape, Statutory Sex Offense and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. She was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 25.

Copyright 2017 WFMY