Winston-Salem Woman Shot While Driving

WINSTON -SALEM — A woman says she was shot when two people got out of a stopped car in front of her Friday morning.

Marcela Ramirez was driving on Hanes Mill Road about 3 a.m. and said a car was stopped in her lane going west. Two people got out of the car and she attempted to drive around. Ramirez was then shot in the arm several times.

Ramirez said she heard gun shots and realized she was hit in the arm. Ramirez couldn't give a description of the suspects.

Ramirez was transported to Baptist Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The case is being investigated.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 727-2800.

Copyright 2016 WFMY