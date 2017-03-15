Winston-Salem Woman Who Crashed Into Harris Teeter Died: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES - 2015/07/18: Harris Teeter grocery store. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo: John Greim, © 2015 John Greim)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem woman died almost two weeks after crashing into a Winston-Salem Harris Teeter.

According to Winston-Salem Police, Nina Oakley, 90, was at the Harris Teeter on the 100 block of Grant Hill Lane on March 1, 2017.

For unknown reasons, Oakley hit the Harris Teeter building, then rolled back and hit a parked car, according to police.

Oakley died at a medical facility on Tuesday. Her autopsy confirms the injuries from the crash are what killed her.

Copyright 2017 WFMY