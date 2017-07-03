Winston-Salem's New Quarry Park Has Beautiful Views

Overlook at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The city of Winston-Salem hopes to open its new Quarry Park by the end of July.

Parks and Recreations Director William Royston says the 12-acre park features a freshwater lake, walking and hiking trails, and a scenic overlook that gives you a great view of downtown Winston-Salem.

Royston says you can even see Pilot Mountain from the overlook on a clear day.

The city says a little bit more work has to be done before the park can open. The contractor is still working on the bathrooms and a bridge that will connect to a green way.

Royston says the city council has not officially named the park yet, but many people have adopted the unofficial name Quarry Park for now.

Copyright 2017 WFMY