Winston-Salem's New Quarry Park Has Beautiful Views

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The city of Winston-Salem hopes to open its new Quarry Park by the end of July.
Parks and Recreations Director William Royston says the 12-acre park features a freshwater lake, walking and hiking trails, and a scenic overlook that gives you a great view of downtown Winston-Salem.
Royston says you can even see Pilot Mountain from the overlook on a clear day.
The city says a little bit more work has to be done before the park can open. The contractor is still working on the bathrooms and a bridge that will connect to a green way.
Royston says the city council has not officially named the park yet, but many people have adopted the unofficial name Quarry Park for now.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs