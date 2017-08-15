Woman Arrested, Suspected Of Embezzling $1.5 Million From High Point Hospital

Kimberly R. Hobson

HIGH POINT, NC - A Kernersville woman was arrested in connection with embezzling over $1.5 million from a High Point hospital chain when she worked there.

Kimberly R. Hobson, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the High Point Police Department Financial Crimes Unit along with agents from the United States Secret Service and the United States Treasury Department. A joint investigation revealed the theft of more than $1.5 million was taken from High Point Regional Health Systems when she was an employee.

Hobson was charged with Felonious Embezzlement by Employee and is confined to the High Point jail under a $1 million bond. She has a Sept. 15 court date.

The investigation is still ongoing.

