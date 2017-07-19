After Escaping Deadly Fire, Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday

Edith Hamlin celebrates her 105th birthday!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman who escaped last weekend's deadly fire in Chesapeake is recounting the terrifying experience.

Edith Hamlin was a resident at Chesapeake Crossing Senior Living Complex where a four alarm fire claimed three lives and left more than 100 people without a home. Today Hamlin celebrated her 105th birthday.



“I thank God that I'm here. I'm so happy that he let me stay here another day,” said Hamlin.



Hamlin celebrated her special day at Agape Hands Cathedral Church in Newport News, surrounded by family and friends. She sat down with WFMY sister station WVEC and recounted the day of the early morning fire. She said she was carried out of her home with only what she had on.

“I said wait let me get my robe. He said no ma'am we don't have time for no robe he said we have to get out of here. When he opened that door and to bring me out it was just a blaze of fire over me, just a blaze over me. I said Oh God, I'm so glad that this man is here,” said Hamlin.



Hamlin told WVEC this isn’t the first time she’s had a close encounter with death. She said she was caught in a flash flood while driving and had to be rescued from her car at about 100 years old. At 101, she said someone back into her in a car while walking in a gas station parking lot, breaking her leg. She had to have two surgeries on her leg after that accident and stopped driving afterwards.



Hamlin said she’s thankful to be celebrating her 105th birthday but she hopes to never have to go through such a terrifying experience like the fire she survived.



“All that flames that was over me like that, Lord have mercy. I hope that never happens again,” said Hamlin.

