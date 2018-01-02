Woman Charged in Thomasville Bank Robbery, Held on $1M Bond

Claudia Cornejo Torres

THOMASVILLE, NC - An El Salvador woman was charged for her role in a Thomasville bank robbery from Dec. 26.

22-year-old Claudia Cornejo Torres was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26 Wells Fargo Bank Robbery. Last Friday, Dec. 29, Greensboro police got a tip that Torres was acting suspicious at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Northline Ave. Employees thought she was surveying the bank. Greensboro police responded and took Torres into custody around 4 p.m. in the bank parking lot. Police found a gun and clothes worn in the Wells Fargo robbery.

Thomasville police charged Torres with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She's being held on $1 million bond in the Davidson County Jail.

