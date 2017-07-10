Woman Dies in Multi-Car Crash Caused by Suspected Drunk Driver

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – 30-year-old motorcycle driver, Ashley Marie Agee, died in a multi-car accident caused by a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened at 11:30 on Sunday night on Kernersville Road and Sedge Garden Road in Winston-Salem, and involved four people.

Daniel Jolin, 20, was headed southwest on Kernersville Road in a Jeep Cherokee with a passenger. Police say Jolin hit Agee from behind on her Suzuki motorcycle as he reached the intersection of Sedge Garden Road.

After hitting the motorcycle, Jolin continued to drive on Kernersville Road and hit an SUV from behind.

Agee died at the scene from her injuries. No one else was injured.

Jolin was arrested by Winston-Salem Police and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, underage drunk driving, failure to reduce speed, failure to comply with restrictions on license, and driving without a valid license. He was then placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $13,000 secured bond.

