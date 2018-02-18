Girl Falls Off Cliff at Pilot Mountain State Park: EMS

SURRY COUNTY, NC - Surry County Emergency Services confirmed they're helping a girl who fell at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday.
A park ranger said the girl fell off a cliff ledge.
We'll keep you updated on this developing story.
