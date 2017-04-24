Woman Found Dead In Greensboro Hotel: Police

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police say a woman was found dead in a hotel room on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the Regency Inn near Hwy 29 and 16th Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Susan Danielsen with Greensboro Police Department says there were no obvious signs of trauma on the woman.

Danielsen says the body may be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine an exact cause of death.

