King Police: Woman Found Dead In Taco Bell Restroom

Police lights.

KING, N.C. -- King police are investigating after they found a woman's body in a fast food restroom.

Police identified the woman as 22-year-old Madison Bailey Marini.

Police say an employee of the newly-opened Taco Bell on Ingram Drive called 911 for an ambulance Thursday night. Emergency crews responded and found Marini dead in the women's restroom. Authorities say there's evidence of illegal drug activity.

An autopsy will be performed in the next day or two.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2016 WFMY)