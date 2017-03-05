Woman Killed in Hit and Run Near Liberty

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Randolph County Troopers responded to a hit and run on NC 49 near US 421 just after 8:30 Saturday night.
Officials say the victim, 35-year-old Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy, died from her injures.
North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a silver or gray 2006 to 2011 Honda Civic. It should have damage to the front right.
If you have any information, call the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs