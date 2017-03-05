WFMY
Woman Killed in Hit and Run Near Liberty

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 7:30 AM. EST March 05, 2017

LIBERTY, N.C. -- Randolph County Troopers responded to a hit and run on NC 49 near US 421 just after 8:30 Saturday night.

Officials say the victim, 35-year-old Diana Lynn Rego-Lockamy, died from her injures.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a silver or gray 2006 to 2011 Honda Civic. It should have damage to the front right.

If you have any information, call the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 334-5500

Copyright 2017 WFMY


