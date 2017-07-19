Woman Left 2-Year-Old In Locked Car Overnight: Sheriff

Dimanche Kome

GREENSBORO - A Greensboro woman accused of leaving her child in a locked car overnight Monday has been charged with child abuse.

Dimanche Kome left her 2-year-old child strapped in a car seat in a locked car for over eight hours at their home according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The child, who was believed to be alone from 11 p.m. Monday to 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, went to the hospital for dehydration. The father discovered the child Tuesday morning and called law enforcement.

Kome, 41, was intoxicated when deputies arrived. She's at the Guilford County Jail after receiving a $10,000 secured bond.

