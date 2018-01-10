Woman Missing Since Christmas Eve Found Dead; Suspect Wanted

Ann Marie Carter (Photo: WSPD)

WINSTON-SALEM - The body of a Winston-Salem woman missing since Christmas Eve was found last week. Ann Marie Carter of Dobson was found after being reported as a missing person on Dec. 24.

Carter's body was found on Jan. 6 around 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Old Greensboro Road when Winston-Salem police officers were investigating another case. Wednesday, the body was positively identified as Carter. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Carter's car was also found on Jan. 6 on the 1600 block of E. 25th Street. Evidence showed the car had been driven recently. The North Carolina license plate number 'DBX-2439' was missing and is now listed as stolen.

Anton Thurman McAllister and his 1991 white Jeep Cherokee

Carter was last seen in the vicinity of the 1100 block of Salem Valley Road. She was last in contact with someone on a cellphone around 4 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Carter was last known to have been in the company of Anton Thurman McAllister, whom police are searching for. McAllister currently has an outstanding Warrant for Arrest for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. McAllister has no permanent address and is known to drive a white 1991 Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the murder of Carter or the whereabouts of McAllister is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY