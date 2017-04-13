Woman says Mayor of NC Town Assaulted Her With Kiss

Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Criag Castor

BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) - A woman has filed a complaint alleging the mayor of Boiling Spring Lakes assaulted her with a kiss on the lips.

RELATED: 6 NC Hotel Housekeepers Say Boss Sexually Assaulted Them



The Wilmington StarNews reports the woman filed a misdemeanor criminal summons in Brunswick County District Court alleging Mayor Craig Castor assaulted her by kissing her on the lips.



According to court documents, the alleged kiss took place March 20.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Castor didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment. It's unclear if either party has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 WFMY