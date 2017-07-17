Woman Shares Front Yard With NC Highway, Doesn't Plan To Pull Up Stakes

89-year old Lillie Stigall sits outside her home in Summerfield, off U.S. 220 (Photo: WFMY)

Summerfield, N.C. – The multi-lane expansion of U.S. 220 has taken several feet of Lillie Stigall's front yard with it since construction began in 2012.

She has lived in her home right off the highway for the past 64 years, where she first lived with her husband and raised their four children since 1953.

Today, the distance between the edge of the highway and Stigall’s front yard is now only 22 feet. Still, moving is not an option.

"I've been here for so long, I just hate to pull up stakes and leave," Stigall said.

The 89-year-old says the noise and constant traffic of the highway doesn't even bother her anymore.

"I'm used to it! I've been here so many years, I don't pay it no mind."

Even with no guardrail or sidewalk, she doesn’t feel completely unsafe. "I'd love to have one," says Stigall, "But I don't think they're going to consider putting me up one."

NCDOT believes the elderly woman wouldn't be able to see over it and would make it dangerous for her to pull out of her driveway. "I don't drive much now," she says. "Too much traffic."

Stigall uses her backyard to walk to the supermarket and pharmacy located right next door. She also plants her own vegetables out in her garden.

"I have tomatoes and squash and okra and bell peppers."

Construction was expected to have ended December 2016. Earlier this summer, the highway was paved over.

Stigall plans on living in her home for as long as she can with her garden and plants.

