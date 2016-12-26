Woman Shot in Face at SC Gun Range: Sheriff

One woman was shot in the upper body at a gunrange in Anderson, SC. (Photo: WSPA)

A woman has been taken to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gun range.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the Skip J Range, a shooting range on Murphy Road in Anderson, said spokeswoman Lt. Sheila Cole.

Greg Shore, with Medshore Ambulance Service, said the woman was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center with a serious injury — a gunshot wound to the head.

Skip J Range owner Jerry James said this was the first time an incident like this has happened in the 24 years the range has been in operation.

Cole said the incident is still under investigation, and there is no threat to the public.

The woman's condition is not known at this time.