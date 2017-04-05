Woman Shot at Apartment in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Asheboro Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment. It happened around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 100 block of Northwood Dr.

Police say one woman was shot. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

Police say they have not made any arrest in the shooting, but they do have a person of interest.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 627-7463.

