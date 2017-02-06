Woman Stabs, Kills Man Who Forced Way Into Home: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police said a woman stabbed a man who was trying to force his way into her home early Monday morning.

Winston-Salem Police Officers responded to a home break-in around 3:30 a.m. on Bethabara Pointe Circle. Officers found a man, Taurus Ferguson lying on the ground, near the front door, with a stab wound. Police said he later died at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Officers also found the woman who lives in the apartment there with her four children. None of them were hurt.

Police said the woman was once in a relationship with Ferguson that involved domestic violence.

Investigators believe Ferguson and the woman got into an argument that turned physical and that's when he forced his way into the home. Police said the damage on the door was consistent with being forced open.

The investigation is ongoing.

