Woman Swerves On Greensboro Road To Avoid Cat, Hits Utility Pole

USA, police car with lights on (Photo: Westend61, Westend61 / Sean Locke)

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro police say a woman hit a utility pole and flipped her car after trying to avoid hitting a cat Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened at 1802 Sharonbrook Drive at the intersection of Phillips Ave.

According to police on scene there were no injuries, but they are waiting for Duke Energy to get to the scene to make sure it is safe to touch the car.

